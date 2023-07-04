‘Indy-Pendence’ Day Celebration marks new Fourth of July tradition for Indiahoma.

INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Fourth of July celebrations are underway in Indiahoma as the city holds its first-ever event to mark the nation’s birthday.

The “Indy-pendence” Day Celebration kicked off at Indiahoma City Hall and features plenty of events activities for the family.

Those include a watermelon eating contest, a chalk art contest, live music and plenty of vendors.

Organizers, like Indiahoma teacher, Jordan Davis, were thrilled to put together the event for the community.

“Just getting to showcase what the people of Indiahoma are about, and hopefully build something that can last for years to come,” Davis said. “Who wouldn’t want to be a part of something like that?

Like any good Independence Day celebration, tonight’s festivities will end with a spectacular fireworks show.

