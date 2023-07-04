Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent shares tips to keep your pets safe during Fourth of July

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, shared tips on the best way to keep your pets comfortable and safe at home.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year, pet owners lose their furry friends on the fourth of July.

The loud sound of fireworks can cause some pets to get scared and run away from their homes.

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, shared tips on the best way to keep your pets comfortable and safe at home. He says the best way to do that is to keep them securely put away.

”Give them a wire carrier or one of those wire kennels and cover them with a blanket,” Rodrick said. “Kind of make a cave, like a den. Add some ambient noise like a fan or a radio or a tv and turn it as loud as it will go or as loud as you can stand it.”

Rodrick also emphasized the importance of making sure your animal is microchipped, so if you do lose them, you’ll have an easier time tracking them down.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Duncan mother charged with child neglect
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Man pulled into rock crusher in Altus identified, passes away
Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family
On Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show.
Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show

Latest News

Oklahoma City, 1967
ON THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: Fourth of July throughout the years
El Reno, 1900
ON THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: Fourth of July throughout the years
Fort Sill soldiers pictured above firing cannon for each state
Fort Sill fires cannons for each state during Independence Day celebration
Enjoyable firework weather tonight, but more storms in the forecast tomorrow night | 7/4 PM
Enjoyable firework weather tonight, but more storms in the forecast tomorrow night | 7/4 PM
LPD Lake Division shares tips on how to stay safe on the lake this summer
LPD Lake Division shares tips on how to stay safe on the lake this summer