Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent shares tips to keep your pets safe during Fourth of July

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year, pet owners lose their furry friends on the fourth of July.

The loud sound of fireworks can cause some pets to get scared and run away from their homes.

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, shared tips on the best way to keep your pets comfortable and safe at home. He says the best way to do that is to keep them securely put away.

”Give them a wire carrier or one of those wire kennels and cover them with a blanket,” Rodrick said. “Kind of make a cave, like a den. Add some ambient noise like a fan or a radio or a tv and turn it as loud as it will go or as loud as you can stand it.”

Rodrick also emphasized the importance of making sure your animal is microchipped, so if you do lose them, you’ll have an easier time tracking them down.

