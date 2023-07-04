Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton Police Department warns drivers ahead of holiday

LPD is encouraging drivers to make responsible choices, and to think twice before getting behind the wheel.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s lots to enjoy about the Fourth of July, but holidays like these can also pose a big risk.

“When they do partake in the festivities, they do go to a local bar, intake alcohol and they decide to go drive. That’s a poor decision,” said Lawton Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Blessing.

He added that while the Lawton police department doesn’t have any special measures in place to stop drunk drivers this Fourth of July, they’re still urging the community to think twice before drinking and driving.

”We don’t like to give notifications that a loved one won’t be coming home. That’s our biggest dilemma being a police officer,” he said.

If you do decide to have a few drinks, Blessing suggests having a designated driver, using a ride service, or avoid driving all together.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

