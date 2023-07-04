Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

LPD Lake Division shares tips on how to stay safe on the lake this summer

As the holidays and summer heat bring more people to the water, it’s important to know how to keep yourself and others around you safe.
By Seth Marsicano and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As the holidays and summer heat bring more people to the water, it’s important to know how to keep yourself and others around you safe.

7News spoke with Lawton Police’s Lake Division, who says it’s vital for lake-goers to be up-to-date with their local lake ordinances.

Officials advise everyone to wear a life jacket when needed, be responsible with your drinking, and most importantly, pay attention to your surroundings.

“With the amount of people we have in the lake right now through the holiday weekend there’s a lot of vehicles on the land, a lot of golf carts, a lot of children, and a lot of vessels in the water,” Lt. Anthony Bray, Supervisor for LPD Lake Division said. “Just be careful when you’re going everywhere. There’s no hurry to be anywhere. The speed limit is 15 miles an hour on land. Just take your time, and have a good time and don’t be in a hurry because there’s a lot of people around here to watch out for.”

Bray encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the water, just be responsible when doing so.

