Marlow’s ‘Old Fashioned Independence Celebration’ kicks off with downtown parade

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - The ‘Old Fashioned Independence Celebration’ started bright and early this morning around 9 with their downtown parade, before a full day of festivities kicked off at Redbud Park.

Featured was the mayor’s car show.

The celebration still continues, and it’s underway until everything wraps up with a fireworks show at about 9:30 this evening.

We caught up with Destiny Ahlfenger, Marlow Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and one of the main organizers of the event, who says her favorite part about the event is seeing her community come together.

“It’s American nostalgia at its best,” Ahlfenger said. “This morning, at 6:30, there were two parking spaces available because everybody came last night and parked their cars so that they can watch with their families. They brought canopies and umbrellas, and easter baskets to collect not only candy but t-shirts, popsicles, bottled water, they’re so creative, it’s so much fun.”

Ahlfenger says in total, there were about 120 entries in this year’s parade.

