The show goes on as ‘Red White and Boom’ hosted in Duncan amidst weather threats

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan held a special Fourth of July celebration on Monday evening.

The “Red White and Boom” celebration brought the community out for an evening of fun. It featured food trucks, and live music and was capped off with a fireworks display.

According to Loisdawn Jones, PIO for the City of Duncan, the event was free and open to the public all thanks to the generosity of area sponsors.

“We go ahead and get sponsors, we have a wonderful relationship with the Chickasaw Nation, and we’re pleased they were able to partner with us to make all of this happen,” said Jones.

Tonight’s rain threatened to delay the fireworks finale, but officials were able to hold the show as scheduled.

