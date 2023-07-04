Expert Connections
Talor Gooch and Rickie Fowler win tournaments in the same weekend

Fowler wins Rocket Mortgage Classic
Fowler wins Rocket Mortgage Classic
By James Wicks
Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Former OSU golfers, Talor Gooch and Rickie Fowler win tournaments on the same weekend.

Fowler took home the win in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club over the weekend, in a thrilling three-man playoff.

Rickie sunk a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin to secure his first won on the tour, since 2019.

Gooch wins third LIV Tour event
Gooch wins third LIV Tour event

Talor Gooch won the LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía on Sunday, shooting -12 over the course of the three-day tournament.

With his win on Sunday, he now leads the LIV individual standings, now 27 points clear of this years PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka.

