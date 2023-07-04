Expert Connections
ON THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: Fourth of July throughout the years

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Oklahoma (KSWO) - Not only is it important to take part in the various celebrations and holidays throughout the year, but it’s also important to know why we’re celebrating it in the first place.

The Oklahoma Historical Society shared photos with us, showing Oklahoma celebrating the holiday throughout the years, from El Reno to Oklahoma City, and more.

Here’s a quick history lesson about the July Fourth holiday. While the country’s founding fathers declared Independence from Britain in 1776 with the writing Declaration of Independence, it wasn’t until a year later that the first July 4th Celebration took place.

That’s where ships lined up on the Delaware River and fired 13 cannon shots, representing the newfound independence of the 13 states.

Celebrations would also include what we all know today to be the main staple of the fourth, fireworks.

It wasn’t until 130 years later that Oklahoma became a state, and they would also join in celebrating the holiday.

