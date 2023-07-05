Crosby Park tenants deal with A/C outage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures are steady rising outside, and one man is feeling that same heat inside of his apartment.

He said he and his neighbors haven’t had working air conditioning for months.

”Between 85 and 89 degrees,” said Brian Davis when asked how hot his unit gets at Crosby Park apartments.

Brian Davis has lived in the complex for around two years, he claims he and his neighbors have been without air conditioning for close to three months.

”I know there’s about at least 30 other residents here that stay here that don’t have AC,” he said.

Davis said he’s continued to pay his rent on time, but his AC still hasn’t been fixed. He’s been given window units as a temporary fix, but said they don’t cool the entire apartment.

”If anything I’ll go in my car, sit in the AC for a little bit, but I just sit in front of the window units while I’m at home,” he said.

But he’s worried about how long that will last.

”How long are the window units going to keep my apartment somewhat cool? I think that will only last me so long,” he said.

He also has children who he said he won’t bring to his apartment, out of concern for their safety.

At least one other Crosby Park tenant has also reached out to 7News, saying their apartment is insufferably hot. We’ve reached out the apartments’ management for comment, but didn’t hear back by press deadline.

Davis said he’s concerned about the impact the heat could have.

”People have families here, people have pets here. This is not human-like conditions,” he said.

Tenants say they’re still waiting on a definite answer on when the issue will be fixed, and in the meantime, they’ll be leaning on those window units.

