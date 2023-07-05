Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Crosby Park tenants deal with A/C outage

Tenants say they're still waiting on a definite answer on when the issue will be fixed.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures are steady rising outside, and one man is feeling that same heat inside of his apartment.

He said he and his neighbors haven’t had working air conditioning for months.

”Between 85 and 89 degrees,” said Brian Davis when asked how hot his unit gets at Crosby Park apartments.

Brian Davis has lived in the complex for around two years, he claims he and his neighbors have been without air conditioning for close to three months.

”I know there’s about at least 30 other residents here that stay here that don’t have AC,” he said.

Davis said he’s continued to pay his rent on time, but his AC still hasn’t been fixed. He’s been given window units as a temporary fix, but said they don’t cool the entire apartment.

”If anything I’ll go in my car, sit in the AC for a little bit, but I just sit in front of the window units while I’m at home,” he said.

But he’s worried about how long that will last.

”How long are the window units going to keep my apartment somewhat cool? I think that will only last me so long,” he said.

He also has children who he said he won’t bring to his apartment, out of concern for their safety.

At least one other Crosby Park tenant has also reached out to 7News, saying their apartment is insufferably hot. We’ve reached out the apartments’ management for comment, but didn’t hear back by press deadline.

Davis said he’s concerned about the impact the heat could have.

”People have families here, people have pets here. This is not human-like conditions,” he said.

Tenants say they’re still waiting on a definite answer on when the issue will be fixed, and in the meantime, they’ll be leaning on those window units.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Duncan mother charged with child neglect
Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma soon coming to a close
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma come to a close after July 4
On Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show.
Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show
LPD is encouraging drivers to make responsible choices, and to think twice before getting...
Lawton Police Department warns drivers ahead of holiday

Latest News

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Lydia Fowler was...
Woman dead following Tillman County crash
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol preliminary report says it happened at about 8:07 p.m. on State...
Grady County crash injures four Tuesday night
Shawn Lang’s charges include assault and battery on a police officer, public intoxication and...
Man in Grady County charged after barricading inside porta-potty, resisting arrest
In Chickasha, three men are behind bars, each facing one count of trafficking illegal drugs and...
Three men arrested in Chickasha after police find 33 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash