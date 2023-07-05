Expert Connections
Grady County crash injures four Tuesday night

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four people were hurt after a crash in Grady County Tuesday night.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol preliminary report says it happened at about 8:07 p.m. on State Highway 4 and Fox Lane, just south of Tuttle.

That’s where troopers say one of the vehicles failed to yield while making a left turn which caused them to collide.

All four were taken to OU Medical Center, two of which were treated and released, another was admitted in good condition with various injuries, and the fourth was admitted in ‘stable’ condition with injuries to their body and leg.

