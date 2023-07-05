Grady County crash injures four Tuesday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four people were hurt after a crash in Grady County Tuesday night.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol preliminary report says it happened at about 8:07 p.m. on State Highway 4 and Fox Lane, just south of Tuttle.

That’s where troopers say one of the vehicles failed to yield while making a left turn which caused them to collide.

All four were taken to OU Medical Center, two of which were treated and released, another was admitted in good condition with various injuries, and the fourth was admitted in ‘stable’ condition with injuries to their body and leg.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.