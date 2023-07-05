Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital

POLICE: Man shot, killed in east Lawton
POLICE: Man shot, killed in east Lawton
By Alexis Young
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man has been taken to the hospital following yesterday morning’s hit and run accident in Lawton.

The incident took place near 2008 SW Lee Boulevard, and Police confirm the man did suffer from a broken ankle.

He is expected to be okay; however, authorities are on the hunt for a silver four door ford truck. The vehicle did not have any license plates at the time of the accident.

If you or anyone you know has information, you are urged to contact the Lawton Police Department at (580) 581-3270.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Duncan mother charged with child neglect
Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma soon coming to a close
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma come to a close after July 4
On Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show.
Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show
LPD is encouraging drivers to make responsible choices, and to think twice before getting...
Lawton Police Department warns drivers ahead of holiday

Latest News

Sunny skies during the day, but a round of severe weather is expected after midnight | 7/5 AM
Sunny skies during the day, but a round of severe weather is expected after midnight | 7/5 AM
Oklahoma City, 1967
ON THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: Fourth of July throughout the years
El Reno, 1900
ON THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: Fourth of July throughout the years
Fort Sill soldiers pictured above firing cannon for each state
Fort Sill fires cannons for each state during Independence Day celebration