Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man has been taken to the hospital following yesterday morning’s hit and run accident in Lawton.

The incident took place near 2008 SW Lee Boulevard, and Police confirm the man did suffer from a broken ankle.

He is expected to be okay; however, authorities are on the hunt for a silver four door ford truck. The vehicle did not have any license plates at the time of the accident.

If you or anyone you know has information, you are urged to contact the Lawton Police Department at (580) 581-3270.

