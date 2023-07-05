Man in Grady County charged after barricading inside porta-potty, resisting arrest

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A brief and unusual standoff in Grady County ended in an arrest after authorities say a man locked himself inside a port-a-potty.

Shawn Lang’s charges include assault and battery on a police officer, public intoxication and trespassing.

Investigators said Monday morning, authorities were called to a property off a county road on reports of a suspicious person. At the scene, Lang was reportedly barricaded inside the outdoor bathroom and refused calls to come out.

He reportedly only came out after pepper spray was sprayed into the porta-potty’s vent. He resisted authorities as he was arrested, allegedly kicking a sheriff’s deputy in the chest twice.

According to court documents, Lang later admitted to having meth on him and having gotten high before the incident.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court later this month.

