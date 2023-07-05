Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man in Grady County charged after barricading inside porta-potty, resisting arrest

Shawn Lang’s charges include assault and battery on a police officer, public intoxication and...
Shawn Lang’s charges include assault and battery on a police officer, public intoxication and trespassing.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A brief and unusual standoff in Grady County ended in an arrest after authorities say a man locked himself inside a port-a-potty.

Shawn Lang’s charges include assault and battery on a police officer, public intoxication and trespassing.

Investigators said Monday morning, authorities were called to a property off a county road on reports of a suspicious person. At the scene, Lang was reportedly barricaded inside the outdoor bathroom and refused calls to come out.

He reportedly only came out after pepper spray was sprayed into the porta-potty’s vent. He resisted authorities as he was arrested, allegedly kicking a sheriff’s deputy in the chest twice.

According to court documents, Lang later admitted to having meth on him and having gotten high before the incident.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court later this month.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Duncan mother charged with child neglect
Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma soon coming to a close
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma come to a close after July 4
On Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show.
Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show
LPD is encouraging drivers to make responsible choices, and to think twice before getting...
Lawton Police Department warns drivers ahead of holiday

Latest News

In Chickasha, three men are behind bars, each facing one count of trafficking illegal drugs and...
Three men arrested in Chickasha after police find 33 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash
7News reporter, Destany Fuller, attended the Heroes of America Celebration hosted by the Apache...
Apache Casino and Hotel - Heroes of America Celebration - Interview w/ Brian Gooden, General Manager
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital
Sunny skies during the day, but a round of severe weather is expected after midnight | 7/5 AM
Sunny skies during the day, but a round of severe weather is expected after midnight | 7/5 AM