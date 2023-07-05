Expert Connections
Mexican authorities make another arrest in deadly kidnapping of Americans

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Mexican authorities have made another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico earlier this year.

At least seven people have now been arrested in the case.

LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed.

The tight-knit group had traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros for Washington McGee to undergo a medical procedure.

However, they were attacked by gunmen who fired into their van, then loaded them into the back of a truck and took them away.

The victims were shuttled to multiple locations before they were found in a house around Matamoros.

