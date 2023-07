LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - OKC Spark lose their first series of the season, as they drop game three 6-3.

Smoke won the first game of the series, while the Spark took the second leaving the rubber match to take place on Monday night.

Monday’s loss brings their season record to 9-4, and they will return July 10th in a three game series against the Vipers

