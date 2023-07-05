Sunny skies during the day, but a round of severe weather is expected after midnight | 7/5 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today should be another beautiful summer day with lots of sunshine in the forecast. To start the day, temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few clouds may come into the area in the afternoon, but that won’t stop temperatures from potentially reaching the triple digits in parts of Texoma. Rain chances will return to the area after midnight as a line of storms is expected to move in from the Texas panhandle. Some of these storms may have severe status with the main hazards being 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. This system will also produce a good amount of rain for some as we could see over an inch of rain in isolated spots. This system is expected to be strongest in southwest Oklahoma, but it still could go south of the Red River and impact north Texas as well.

Showers will linger into the early morning hours tomorrow but should be out of the area by noon. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s. Another potential round of severe weather is possible overnight into Friday morning, but this one is looking less impactful than tonight’s system. The bulk of this system will stay north of I-40, but it could make its way into northern Texoma.

This weekend temperatures will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s every day with isolated rain chances sticking around. In general, most of Texoma should remain dry throughout the weekend, but we cannot rule out rain at any point over the weekend. As we move closer, details will become more clear on the specifics of the weekend, so we will keep you updated.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

