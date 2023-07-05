Expert Connections
Three men arrested in Chickasha after police find 33 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - In Chickasha, three men are behind bars, each facing one count of trafficking illegal drugs and one count of maintaining a location to sell those drugs.

On June 30, investigators were dispatched to a potential illegal marijuana grow in Chiskasha.

According to court documents, a father and two sons were arrested after investigators conducted a “knock and talk” investigation. A translator was brought in after one resident stated “No English”. After a search warrant was issued, officers located around 33 pounds of a green leafy substance investigators say to be marijuana, and between $2,700 and $4,000 in cash.

All three face up to 25 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $110,000 if convicted.

