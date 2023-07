LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - OKC opened their summer league off with a bang in Utah, with stellar performances from their young stars.

Chet Holmgren led the way after his season ending injury last season, with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks in his return.

Jalen Williams and Tre Mann also poured in 20+ points each, in the win over Utah.

