A wave of showers and storms will sweep through Southwest Oklahoma overnight ahead of a cold front | 7/5 PM

As we head into this evening and tonight, isolated showers and storms will fire up periodically across Texoma, some of which evolving to become strong-to-severe. Even though some are already seeing activity as this Wednesday is winding down, the main show is still on pace to arrive to Texoma later on after midnight. Around 5 AM, a line of showers and storms along and behind a cold front will plunge south of I-40. This wave will continue progressing southward across Southwest Oklahoma through the morning hours after sunrise. As the cold front moves through, winds will shift out of the south-to-north at 5-15 mph. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

With the storms that either pop-up this evening or move through during the morning hours tomorrow, there will be a risk for some to become strong-to-severe. Between now and the middle of the day tomorrow, main hazards will be 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to golf ball sized hail. Some storms will be slow moving, meaning that a lot of heavy rainfall in the same location could lead to localized flooding in low-laying areas. There is a very low tornado threat as well. After lunchtime, the showers and storms will fall apart as they progress further into North Texas & Eastern Oklahoma, allowing for drier conditions and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs for Thursday in the wake of the cold front will only top out in the upper 80s and low/mid 90s. Winds will be out of the east/northeast at 10-15 mph.

Another chance for rain is possible overnight into Friday morning, but models are keeping most of the storms (and risk of severe weather) north HW-62, so most (especially in North Texas) will get to experience a quiet night heading into the final day of the workweek. Friday will see a quick return to high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s under mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

While there will still be daily rain chances through early next week, most will end up being dry with only very isolated coverage for showers and storms each day. This weekend will feature partly cloudy & mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s on Saturday and mid 90s on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to stay in this range through Monday and Tuesday.

