Woman dead following Tillman County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Snyder woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash late last night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Lydia Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene of North 2220 Road and East 1670 Road, Northwest of Manitou in Tillman County.

According to the responding trooper’s report, Fowler was driving southbound on 2220 when she drove off the road, causing her truck to roll multiple times until coming to a rest in a creek.

