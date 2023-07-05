Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman dead following Tillman County crash

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Lydia Fowler was...
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Lydia Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene of North 2220 Road and East 1670 Road, Northwest of Manitou in Tillman County.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Snyder woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash late last night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Lydia Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene of North 2220 Road and East 1670 Road, Northwest of Manitou in Tillman County.

According to the responding trooper’s report, Fowler was driving southbound on 2220 when she drove off the road, causing her truck to roll multiple times until coming to a rest in a creek.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Duncan mother charged with child neglect
Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma soon coming to a close
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma come to a close after July 4
On Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show.
Apache Casino to host annual Heroes of America Firework show
LPD is encouraging drivers to make responsible choices, and to think twice before getting...
Lawton Police Department warns drivers ahead of holiday

Latest News

A wave of showers and storms will sweep through Southwest Oklahoma overnight ahead of a cold...
A wave of showers and storms will sweep through Southwest Oklahoma overnight ahead of a cold front | 7/5 PM
Tenants say they're still waiting on a definite answer on when the issue will be fixed
Crosby Park tenants deal with A/C outage
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol preliminary report says it happened at about 8:07 p.m. on State...
Grady County crash injures four Tuesday night
Shawn Lang’s charges include assault and battery on a police officer, public intoxication and...
Man in Grady County charged after barricading inside porta-potty, resisting arrest