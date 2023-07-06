Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

7News Weather Labs: Make your own thermometer

In this episode, we teach you how to make a homemade thermometer
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello Everyone! In this week’s edition of 7news weather labs, we are going to show you how to make a homemade thermometer. You will need an index card, tape, playdoh (or modeling clay), a clear straw, a clear bottle, and food coloring (preferably red). You will also need access to a water source.

The first step of making your thermometer is to fill your bottle up with water to about 80% full. Be sure to leave room at the top of the bottle for air. Next, place a few drops of your food coloring in the bottle to change the color of the liquid. This next step is the hardest part of the process. You will want to take your straw and place it about halfway down inside the bottle. You should still have some straw outside the bottle. While holding the straw in this position, take the playdoh and wrap it around where the straw pops out of the bottle to hold it in place. You will need to continue to squeeze to create a seal inside the bottle, and then the water inside the bottle should start to rise in the straw. Continue to squeeze until the water comes above the cap on the bottle. This step takes some precision to get correct, so don’t be surprised if it takes some time to get correct. Now that the water is above the bottle, the last step is to tape your index card to the bottle and draw lines. There you have it, now you have a functioning thermometer.

This step is optional, but now let’s give it a test. You will need access to hot water and an empty bowl. Place your thermometer inside the empty bowl. Now pour hot water into the bowl. This will add heat to your thermometer, which will cause the red liquid to rise. If your liquid starts rising, then you know you have correctly put together your thermometer!

Thanks for joining us on this week’s edition of 7news weather labs. Be sure to send us photos of you completing this experiment on Facebook or by email.

I will see you guys next week! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital
A wave of showers and storms will sweep through Southwest Oklahoma overnight ahead of a cold...
A wave of showers and storms will sweep through Southwest Oklahoma overnight ahead of a cold front | 7/5 PM
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Lydia Fowler was...
Woman dead following Tillman County crash
In Chickasha, three men are behind bars, each facing one count of trafficking illegal drugs and...
Three men arrested in Chickasha after police find 33 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol preliminary report says it happened at about 8:07 p.m. on State...
Grady County crash injures four Tuesday night

Latest News

7News Weather Labs: Make your own thermometer
7News Weather Labs: Make your own thermometer
Storms roll into Texoma this morning, but sunshine returns in the afternoon hours | 7/6 AM
Storms roll into Texoma this morning, but sunshine returns in the afternoon hours | 7/6 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church hosts medieval-themed ‘Family Fun Faire’ for Duncan neighborhood
Immanuel Baptist Church hosts medieval-themed ‘Family Fun Faire’ for Duncan neighborhood
According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on a home on SW Park late last...
Lawton man booked on drug trafficking after various drugs, more than $3,000 cash found in home