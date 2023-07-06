7News Weather Labs: Make your own thermometer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello Everyone! In this week’s edition of 7news weather labs, we are going to show you how to make a homemade thermometer. You will need an index card, tape, playdoh (or modeling clay), a clear straw, a clear bottle, and food coloring (preferably red). You will also need access to a water source.

The first step of making your thermometer is to fill your bottle up with water to about 80% full. Be sure to leave room at the top of the bottle for air. Next, place a few drops of your food coloring in the bottle to change the color of the liquid. This next step is the hardest part of the process. You will want to take your straw and place it about halfway down inside the bottle. You should still have some straw outside the bottle. While holding the straw in this position, take the playdoh and wrap it around where the straw pops out of the bottle to hold it in place. You will need to continue to squeeze to create a seal inside the bottle, and then the water inside the bottle should start to rise in the straw. Continue to squeeze until the water comes above the cap on the bottle. This step takes some precision to get correct, so don’t be surprised if it takes some time to get correct. Now that the water is above the bottle, the last step is to tape your index card to the bottle and draw lines. There you have it, now you have a functioning thermometer.

This step is optional, but now let’s give it a test. You will need access to hot water and an empty bowl. Place your thermometer inside the empty bowl. Now pour hot water into the bowl. This will add heat to your thermometer, which will cause the red liquid to rise. If your liquid starts rising, then you know you have correctly put together your thermometer!

Thanks for joining us on this week’s edition of 7news weather labs. Be sure to send us photos of you completing this experiment on Facebook or by email.

I will see you guys next week! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.