Another series of isolated-to-scattered showers and storms arrives to Texoma before sunrise tomorrow | 7/6 PM

In the wake of the cold front and storms that moved through this morning, we are entering the evening hours with limited clouds in the sky and pretty benign conditions. This is how the most of tonight is going to go, at least until the morning hours tomorrow when our next round of showers and storms will descend southward into Texoma. Models are still off on when we can exactly see the rain reach I-40, but trends look to show either before or around daybreak, moving across Southwest Oklahoma after sunrise. Coverage for showers and storms will be higher the farther north and east you go in Texoma. There is another risk for strong-to-severe weather with these storms, as once again damaging winds up to 60-70 mph and hail up to the size of quarters will be the main concerns. For those that won’t see rain, including most (if not all) of North Texas, expect a calm night with morning lows in the low/mid 70s and winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Things will dry out in the afternoon on Friday, allowing for skies to clear and temperatures to get much warmer than today in the mid/upper 90s and low 100s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. By tomorrow evening, showers & storms will fire up in the Texas Panhandle, moving into our far western counties and Southwest Oklahoma as we progress into the nighttime hours. Coverage of rain will be scattered and is expected to last through most of the night. It should be mentioned that the showers & storms for Friday night and Saturday morning won’t be constant and will have some breaks between them, though it doesn’t mean that you should leave your umbrella at home if you are going out. Again, gusty winds and large hail will be possible with any strong-to-severe storms.

Rain will taper out on Saturday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the precipitation will be gone for this weekend as rain chances continue to be sporadic through Sunday, but at this moment no strong weather is in the forecast. Like last night, tonight, and tomorrow night, the other round of rain we could see later this weekend looks to be during the morning hours on Sunday, though that (along with any severe concerns) are still subject to change. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will top out in the mid/upper 90s under mostly & partly cloudy skies.

Models show rain chances diminishing as we head through early next week, setting up for a return of hot temperatures in the triple digits and dry weather by Wednesday. This will be due to an upper-level high-pressure ridge out west shifting to the east into the Southern Plains.

Even with the almost-daily showers and storms to start off this month, we can’t escape the inevitable hot and dry July summer weather.

