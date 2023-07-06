Attorney General Drummond calls on Supreme Court to take on Glossip case

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s Attorney General has filed a brief in support of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s efforts to get the Supreme Court to review his case.

Glossip was sentenced to death in the 1997 murder of his boss, Barry Van Treese. He has maintained his innocence over the decades, and he has garnered bipartisan support from Oklahoma lawmakers and state officials.

The Supreme Court granted Glossip a stay of execution back in May. The hold is in place until the Justices decide whether to take his case on.

Today, Attorney General Gentner Drummond called on the Court to take up Glossip’s case. This joins Drummond’s repeated calls to vacate the man’s conviction and send the case back to the district court.

He has criticized the initial conviction that put Glossip on death row, pointing to false testimony from a key witness in the trial and information that indicated that evidence had been withheld from the Defense.

