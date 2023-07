LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today the Big 12 announced the preseason All Big 12 team, which featured both OU and OSU.

Just like last season OU had one member, while Bedlam rival Oklahoma State featured three.

Brennan Presley, Collin Oliver, and Kendal Daniels make the list for the Cowboys, while Ethan Downs is the lone recipient for the Sooners.

