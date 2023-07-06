Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Blue Bell debuts new ‘monster’ flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut...
The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.(Blue Bell)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell has unveiled Monster Cookie Dough just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm said. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream is now available in both the half-gallon and pint-size options.

Blue Bell also recently introduced other new flavors, including Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream and Java Jolt Ice Cream.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital
A wave of showers and storms will sweep through Southwest Oklahoma overnight ahead of a cold...
A wave of showers and storms will sweep through Southwest Oklahoma overnight ahead of a cold front | 7/5 PM
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Lydia Fowler was...
Woman dead following Tillman County crash
In Chickasha, three men are behind bars, each facing one count of trafficking illegal drugs and...
Three men arrested in Chickasha after police find 33 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol preliminary report says it happened at about 8:07 p.m. on State...
Grady County crash injures four Tuesday night

Latest News

A man's dash cam captured him getting punched during an apparent road rage incident.
CAUGHT ON DASHCAM: Man appears to hit TV meteorologist after fender bender
7News Weather Labs: Make your own thermometer
7News Weather Labs: Make your own thermometer
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden will highlight solar deal in South Carolina to show his economic agenda helps red states
7News Weather Labs: Make your own thermometer
7News Weather Labs: Make your own thermometer
FDA to weigh in on Alzheimer's drug