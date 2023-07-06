Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Caddo County voters to register for special election

Voters in Carnegie are voting regarding Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - Carnegie in Caddo County will be having a special election in August, and if you’re planning on voting you’ll need to register by July 14.

Voters will be able to decide whether or not the Public Service Company of Oklahoma should have the ability to maintain and operate in the town of Carnegie over a period of 25 years.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is on July 24 at 5 p.m.

Early voting will be Thursday, August 3 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and also Friday, August 4 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Finally, election day will be Tuesday, August 8 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

