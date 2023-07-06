Caddo County voters to register for special election

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - Carnegie in Caddo County will be having a special election in August, and if you’re planning on voting you’ll need to register by July 14.

Voters will be able to decide whether or not the Public Service Company of Oklahoma should have the ability to maintain and operate in the town of Carnegie over a period of 25 years.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is on July 24 at 5 p.m.

Early voting will be Thursday, August 3 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and also Friday, August 4 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Finally, election day will be Tuesday, August 8 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.