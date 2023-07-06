Court date set for Altus man who failed to register as a sex offender
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A court date has been set for a person charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, Martavious Shivers is charged with failure to register as well as living within 2000 feet of a school.
He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
He’s currently scheduled to appear in court in August.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.