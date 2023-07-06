Court date set for Altus man who failed to register as a sex offender

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A court date has been set for a person charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Martavious Shivers is charged with failure to register as well as living within 2000 feet of a school.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

He’s currently scheduled to appear in court in August.

