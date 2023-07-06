Duncan man booked in Grady County for second time after mistaken release

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man was booked into jail not once, but twice this week on the same charges after the Grady County Jail accidentally released him.

You may remember us telling you this story Wednesday evening on 7News.

Shawn Lang was booked into jail following an unusual standoff where he barricaded himself inside of a porta-potty. He was then charged with six crimes in total, from public intoxication to assault and battery on a police officer.

This morning, court records showed Lang was inadvertently released and a warrant was issued for his arrest. We spoke to Grady County authorities today, who confirmed his accidental release, and said it was due to a clerical error.

They also tell us the Sheriff was able to coordinate with Lang’s family to convince him to turn himself in, and as of this afternoon he’s booked back into jail on the same charges, and he’s not facing any additional charges for the mix-up.

