Immanuel Baptist Church hosts medieval-themed ‘Family Fun Faire’ for Duncan neighborhood

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan church held a medieval-themed party this evening for their neighborhood.

Immanuel Baptist Church hosted the “Family Fun Faire,” which featured plenty of fun for the family. The event featured a petting zoo, pony rides and even a dunk tank!

The church decided to hold this part to reach out to their immediate community, so they could better know the people around them.

“We got together and said our community matters, our immediate neighborhood in a one-mile block, they matter to us,” Shayla McDonnell, Children’s Director for the church, said. “And we wanted to do that, and that’s how this came about. We want to get to know our neighborhood better, we want the neighborhood to get to know each other better and to see how we can serve them, and that’s what we’re doing today.”

And the church plans to hold more vents like these in the future, though for now, they focused on their Vacation Bible School, which is set to kick off next week.

