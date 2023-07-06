Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce names State Senator John Michael Montgomery President and CEO

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has a new face at the helm, but you may recognize him from his other role.

State Senator John Michael Montgomery has been named as the next President and CEO of the Chamber.

The announcement was made just this afternoon on social media, by the Chairman of the Chamber, Dustin Hilliary.

In his post, Hilliary says the selection process was no easy task, but the Senator’s exceptional qualifications, experience, and commitment to the Lawton Fort Sill community set him apart from the other candidates.

