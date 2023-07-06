Lawton man booked on drug trafficking after various drugs, more than $3,000 cash found in home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is behind bars tonight, accused of trafficking drugs through the area.

According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on a home on SW Park Ave late last week, where they found William Sewell.

Investigators say Sewell had three baggies of meth in his pockets and more drugs were found throughout the home. In addition to packages of meth and marijuana, police reportedly found glass pipes, syringes and more than $3,000 in cash.

Sewell’s charges include trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining a place for selling drugs.

He’s being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.