LPD finds missing child in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A child has been found that had gone missing around 4:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour after the first initial call went out to report a missing person.

The child initially went missing around SE Sungate Blvd. He is now safe at home with his family.

