LPD finds missing child in Lawton

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A child has been found that had gone missing around 4:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour after the first initial call went out to report a missing person.

The child initially went missing around SE Sungate Blvd. He is now safe at home with his family.

