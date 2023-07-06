Man victim of hit-and-run on Lee Boulevard in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Lawton early yesterday morning.

They say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard. The man on the motorcycle was reportedly transferred to the hospital with a broken ankle.

Lawton Police say they’re still looking for the truck and its driver.

If you have any information you can call them at (580) 581-3270.

