Man victim of hit-and-run on Lee Boulevard in Lawton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Lawton early yesterday morning.
They say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard. The man on the motorcycle was reportedly transferred to the hospital with a broken ankle.
Lawton Police say they’re still looking for the truck and its driver.
If you have any information you can call them at (580) 581-3270.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.