Man victim of hit-and-run on Lee Boulevard in Lawton

Authorities say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard.
Authorities say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard.
By Destany Fuller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Lawton early yesterday morning.

They say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard. The man on the motorcycle was reportedly transferred to the hospital with a broken ankle.

Lawton Police say they’re still looking for the truck and its driver.

If you have any information you can call them at (580) 581-3270.

