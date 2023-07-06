#SamIAm Pool team heads to Las Vegas for APA World Qualifier
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Billiards is a sport that gathers people for a good time in bars across the country, but one team in Lawton plays at the highest level for a good cause.
The #SamIAm team is named after Cassandra Scott’s nephew Sam who is a survivor of retinoblastoma.
The team recently got the chance to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association World Qualifiers in Las Vegas.
