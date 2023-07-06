SamIAm Pool team heads to Las Vegas for APA World Qualifier

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Billiards is a sport that gathers people for a good time in bars across the country, but one team in Lawton plays at the highest level for a good cause.

The #SamIAm team is named after Cassandra Scott’s nephew Sam who is a survivor of retinoblastoma.

The team recently got the chance to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association World Qualifiers in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.