Small Business Administration offering disaster assistance

By Haylee Chiariello and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Small Business Administration will be offering disaster assistance to Oklahomans impacted by the severe storms that occurred June 14 -18.

According to the SBA website, assistance will be available for Southwest Oklahoma businesses and residents in Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Grady, Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman counties.

More information is included on the SBA website.

