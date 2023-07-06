Storms roll into Texoma this morning, but sunshine returns in the afternoon hours | 7/6 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma. This morning there are going to be scattered storms in southwest Oklahoma and some may be severe. The primary hazards will be strong winds and small hail, so be sure to check the live radar before you head out the door this morning. These storms will move towards the southeast over the morning hours and will be out of Texoma by noon. Skies behind this line of showers will slowly clear and eventually, we will have mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Afternoon highs are expected to only reach the upper 80s due to the cloud coverage throughout the day.

Tomorrow morning another round of potential severe storms will move through the area with the hazards once again being strong winds and small hail. Conditions will dry in the afternoon hours with highs reaching the upper 90s. Another round of severe storms will be possible tomorrow night, but this one has more uncertainty. What happens with today’s and tomorrow morning’s systems will have a great impact on the chances for storms tomorrow night, so we will keep you updated if anything changes.

Rain chances will continue into the weekend as well, but uncertainty is present on what exactly will happen. When you get multiple days of storms in a row, the previous day will have a great impact on the next day’s storms, so this will be an evolving forecast. At this time, we expect a good portion of Texoma to remain dry, but isolated storms will be possible. Temperatures over the weekend will reach the upper 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week rain chances will start to dissipate as an upper-level ridge will move over the region. This ridge will also cause warm air advection to Texoma, which will bring temperatures back into the triple digits.

Have a great Thursday, and stay weather aware the next few days with the chances for storms!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.