Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Thunder lose to Grizzlies in Utah Summer League

Thunder drop first Summer League game
Thunder drop first Summer League game(KSWO)
By James Wicks
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - OKC tipped off against the Grizzlies looking to stay undefeated in Utah, after winning against the Jazz earlier in the week.

The Grizzlies held the Thunder at bay for most of the contest, having their lead grow to 16 points at one point.

Memphis was led by Jake LaRavia’s 25 points. Kenneth Lofton finished with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Tre Mann once again scored over 20 points, dropping 28 on the night, but it wasn’t enough as the Thunder went on to lose to the Grizzlies 94-86.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Brittney Ann Williamson.
Duncan mother charged with child neglect
Mugshot of Cody Lee Vantine
Charges filed after death threats were made to Duncan family
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma soon coming to a close
Fourth of July fireworks sales in Oklahoma come to a close after July 4
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital
A wave of showers and storms will sweep through Southwest Oklahoma overnight ahead of a cold...
A wave of showers and storms will sweep through Southwest Oklahoma overnight ahead of a cold front | 7/5 PM

Latest News

Both Oklahoma schools feature on teams
Big 12 announces preseason All Big 12 first team
Big 12 releases preseason All Big 12 team
Lawton Pool team plays at the highest level for a great cause
#SamIAm Pool team heads to Las Vegas for APA World Qualifier
OKC ends homestand with loss
Spark lose series finale with Smoke