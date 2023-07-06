Thunder lose to Grizzlies in Utah Summer League

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - OKC tipped off against the Grizzlies looking to stay undefeated in Utah, after winning against the Jazz earlier in the week.

The Grizzlies held the Thunder at bay for most of the contest, having their lead grow to 16 points at one point.

Memphis was led by Jake LaRavia’s 25 points. Kenneth Lofton finished with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Tre Mann once again scored over 20 points, dropping 28 on the night, but it wasn’t enough as the Thunder went on to lose to the Grizzlies 94-86.

