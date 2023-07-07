Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Avrey Payne wins OCA Player of the Year

Payne wins after great year at Marlow
By James Wicks
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the third time in school history Marlow is the host of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Male Athlete of the year this time its Avrey Payne.

Payne was selected to the All-State Football and Basketball team, along with being named the Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Basketball player of the year.

Payne will take his talents to Northeastern State University, after his illustrious high school career for the Outlaws.

