Avrey Payne wins OCA Player of the Year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the third time in school history Marlow is the host of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Male Athlete of the year this time its Avrey Payne.

Payne was selected to the All-State Football and Basketball team, along with being named the Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Basketball player of the year.

Payne will take his talents to Northeastern State University, after his illustrious high school career for the Outlaws.

