Pet of The Week

‘Baby Mobile’ distributes diapers and formula in Duncan

A baby mobile was out Thursday afternoon distributing formula and diapers to parents at no charge in a drive-thru set up in Duncan.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Serving 25 counties through Oklahoma on a first-come, first-served basis, babies under one year could receive up to a month’s worth of diapers

Formula was handed out based on the child’s age. Those over a year old also received a box of canned goods.

While today’s event wrapped up at 2 p.m., the baby mobile has stops scheduled throughout the month.

“There’s no income requirements, the child is allowed four visits per year, it’s based on the child’s date of birth up to the age of four we serve, and we like to get the parent’s information as much as possible to let them know the next time they’re coming out,” Danielle Davila, Coordinator of the Baby Mobile, said.

Their next stop in Texoma is next Friday at the Chickasha Area YMCA.

