City of Lawton announces country-style music showcase to raise funds for inclusive community playground

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a “Branson Style Country Music Showcase” to raise funds for Children United’s installation of an inclusive community playground at Elmer Thomas Park.

The event will take place Saturday, July 29 from 7 - 9 p.m. at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

The announcement for the event came Tuesday and, according to the statement, the event will feature the Jae L. Stillwell Band with special guests, including Kyle Dillingham, “Oklahoma’s Musical Ambassador.”

The city goes on to say that the funds raised will benefit the development of the inclusive community playground, a project that will be a safe and welcoming space. The location aims to accommodate individuals of all abilities and enable everyone to enjoy the benefits of play in an inclusive environment.

Tickets to the event will cost $20 per person with all proceeds being directly contributed to the playground fund.

For ticket purchases or for more information, you can visit SWOKarts.com or call (580) 581-3470.

