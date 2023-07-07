Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Lawton announces country-style music showcase to raise funds for inclusive community playground

The City of Lawton has announced a “Branson Style Country Music Showcase” to raise funds for...
The City of Lawton has announced a “Branson Style Country Music Showcase” to raise funds for Children United’s installation of an inclusive community playground at Elmer Thomas Park.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a “Branson Style Country Music Showcase” to raise funds for Children United’s installation of an inclusive community playground at Elmer Thomas Park.

The event will take place Saturday, July 29 from 7 - 9 p.m. at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

The announcement for the event came Tuesday and, according to the statement, the event will feature the Jae L. Stillwell Band with special guests, including Kyle Dillingham, “Oklahoma’s Musical Ambassador.”

The city goes on to say that the funds raised will benefit the development of the inclusive community playground, a project that will be a safe and welcoming space. The location aims to accommodate individuals of all abilities and enable everyone to enjoy the benefits of play in an inclusive environment.

Tickets to the event will cost $20 per person with all proceeds being directly contributed to the playground fund.

For ticket purchases or for more information, you can visit SWOKarts.com or call (580) 581-3470.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour...
LPD finds missing child in Lawton
According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on a home on SW Park late last...
Lawton man booked on drug trafficking after various drugs, more than $3,000 cash found in home
Authorities say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard.
Man victim of hit-and-run on Lee Boulevard in Lawton
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital
A Duncan man was booked into jail not once, but twice this week on the same charges after the...
Duncan man booked in Grady County for second time after mistaken release

Latest News

Earlier this morning, we awoke to scattered strong and even severe thunderstorms across...
One wave of strong to severe storms has pushed through Texoma with more possible tonight | 7/7 PM
We kick off the weekend with even more scattered showers and storms across Texoma tonight | 7/7...
We kick off the weekend with even more scattered showers and storms across Texoma tonight | 7/7 AM
Big 12 announces preseason poll
LPD and the City of Lawton are hoping this committee bridges the gap between the community and...
Lawton Police introduce Citizens Police Advisory Committee