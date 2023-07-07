Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Colorado man loses car after firework sets it on fire

Isaiah Luna says while he was inside his neighbors were setting off fireworks. He says he saw an orange glare like a campfire. (KKTV)
By Jared Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado man said he’s wondering how he’s going to move forward after a firework set his car on fire on the Fourth of July.

Isaiah Luna, from Pueblo, said his neighbors were setting off fireworks while he was inside his home. He said he saw an orange glare like a campfire, and that’s when he realized it was his car.

“I was hoping it didn’t get too close, but it tore everything down,” Luna said. “It was crazy.”

The bush near Luna’s car was on fire, and so was his car. He ran to wake up his roommate.

“He was yelling my name, he’s like, ‘Keanu, wake up, there’s a fire,’ and I thought he was messing with me at first, right?” Luna’s roommate Keanu Nieto said. “So, I went outside and there are ashes, it looks like it’s raining ashes everywhere you turn.”

Pueblo police said they believe it was a bottle rocket, a firework that’s illegal in the city because it flies in the air. Luna said he relies on his car to take him to and from his two jobs when he is not at home working on his music. He said he was still working to pay the car off.

“It was definitely a tragic loss because, like, people have lives, and you’re just making someone’s life change all around just by one little situation,” Luna said.

Luna’s roommate and his brother, who also lost items in the fire, started a GoFundMe to help pay for the costs the fire left behind, including $5,000 to pay for the car and $300 Luna said he was charged for towing his car.

“I feel for them. They don’t deserve this, nobody really deserves that,” Nieto said. “It’s a freak accident.”

Police said they have referred charges of criminal mischief against the suspect, whose name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour...
LPD finds missing child in Lawton
According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on a home on SW Park late last...
Lawton man booked on drug trafficking after various drugs, more than $3,000 cash found in home
Authorities say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard.
Man victim of hit-and-run on Lee Boulevard in Lawton
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital
In Chickasha, three men are behind bars, each facing one count of trafficking illegal drugs and...
Three men arrested in Chickasha after police find 33 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, Friday, May...
Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for false election fraud claims, a Washington review panel says
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive ‘soft landing’ for US economy
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
Earlier this morning, we awoke to scattered strong and even severe thunderstorms across...
One wave of strong to severe storms has pushed through Texoma with more possible tonight | 7/7 PM