Lawton Police introduce Citizens Police Advisory Committee

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has opened applications for a new Citizens Police Advisory Committee.

The committee, which is designed to bridge the gap between the citizens of Lawton and the Police Department as well as the city, will be made up of members of the community who are approved in the screening process.

Captain with the Lawton Police Department Ulysses Henderson says this is something citizens should get excited about.

“This is your opportunity.” Henderson said, “All those questions that you’ve had, all the issues you want to discuss and that you wish you had an avenue to get that information directly to decision makers, this is the opportunity for that.”

Anyone interested in applying to be on the committee are encouraged to apply, but should meet the qualifications.

Some of the qualifications are no prior felony convictions, as well as being level-headed and open to new ideas.

If you would like to apply to be apart of the committee, you can apply through the City of Lawton’s website.

