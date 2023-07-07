Lawton Tomato Festival takes place Saturday at Lawton Farmer’s Market

Expert Connections
The Lawton Farmers Market is hosting their 12th Annual Tomato Festival Saturday, July 8 at their location on 4th Street.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmers Market is hosting their 12th Annual Tomato Festival Saturday, July 8 at their location on 4th Street.

It’s going on between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

That’s where people can get their hands on some food, as well as have a little fun, and enjoy all the tomato goodness you can stomach.

We recently spoke with a retired Pediatrician from CCMH, who’s also the founder of the Farmers Market, he says the fruit doesn’t just taste great, but they’re great for your body, they can stop inflammation, boost your immune system, and even stop blood clots. If all that’s not enough to get you in the door, did we mention that there will be salsa?

“There’s so many activities for all types of people,” Meredith Scott, Director of the Oklahoma Nutrition and Information Project said. “Some of my favorite events that they are going to be hosting is the ugliest, prettiest tomato contest as well as the best tasting tomato and everybody is able to participate this year in the salsa competition.”

Scott says this year’s salsa competition is different than before because anyone can join in and be a taste tester and find out who has the best of the best.

