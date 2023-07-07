Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery hosts reception for three new art exhibitions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, here in Lawton, kicked off their new Art Show Opening Reception for three new art exhibitions in the evening on Friday.

The reception started at 6 p.m. and it isn’t over until 8 p.m.

The three exhibitions include art by Laurel Payne and work from students with Lawton Public Schools, plus a special art competition for the Lawton Farmers Market.

“It’s really important to me to have a lot of different styles, different genres, different mediums to show our patrons and the folks here in Lawton,” Matthew Hughes, Executive Director of the Leslie Powell Gallery, said. “I don’t want to just show people the same thing they always see.”

If you miss Friday night’s opening reception don’t worry, Hughes says the gallery will also be open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make sure people don’t miss out.

