Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Liberty National Bank names new President

By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Liberty National Bank has named Brian Henry as President of the Lawton market.

Previously, Brian served as branch manager and loan officer at the Gore location. His desires for the company are still the same as he steps into this new role.

“One of the big draws of coming over was being able to focus on local customers,” Brian said. “I was more in a corporate role before, so when Liberty invited me over, I said back then that it was such a good opportunity, I couldn’t pass it up. So I didn’t. I feel the same way about this one, an opportunity to carry on the legacy that Mark Henry has built as the president here in this community.”

Brian Henry says that the bank is committed to the community by supporting small businesses as well as helping to make sure that Lawton continues to grow. But that’s no surprise to anyone at the bank as he has made a lasting impression.

“We’ve never been sorry about him coming to work here,” Rick Walker, Liberty National Bank CEO, said. “He hit the ground running from day one and has just been an asset to the bank the entire time.”

Mark Henry will stay in his current role for about the next eight months as Brian Henry transitions into his new role.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour...
LPD finds missing child in Lawton
According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on a home on SW Park late last...
Lawton man booked on drug trafficking after various drugs, more than $3,000 cash found in home
Authorities say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard.
Man victim of hit-and-run on Lee Boulevard in Lawton
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital
A Duncan man was booked into jail not once, but twice this week on the same charges after the...
Duncan man booked in Grady County for second time after mistaken release

Latest News

Roy Rodrick, Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Golden retreiver mix
LIBERTY NATIONAL BANK INTERVIEW
July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, which aims to raises awareness about mental...
Minority Mental Health Awareness Month
The City of Lawton has announced a “Branson Style Country Music Showcase” to raise funds for...
City of Lawton announces country-style music showcase to raise funds for inclusive community playground