Liberty National Bank names new President

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Liberty National Bank has named Brian Henry as President of the Lawton market.

Previously, Brian served as branch manager and loan officer at the Gore location. His desires for the company are still the same as he steps into this new role.

“One of the big draws of coming over was being able to focus on local customers,” Brian said. “I was more in a corporate role before, so when Liberty invited me over, I said back then that it was such a good opportunity, I couldn’t pass it up. So I didn’t. I feel the same way about this one, an opportunity to carry on the legacy that Mark Henry has built as the president here in this community.”

Brian Henry says that the bank is committed to the community by supporting small businesses as well as helping to make sure that Lawton continues to grow. But that’s no surprise to anyone at the bank as he has made a lasting impression.

“We’ve never been sorry about him coming to work here,” Rick Walker, Liberty National Bank CEO, said. “He hit the ground running from day one and has just been an asset to the bank the entire time.”

Mark Henry will stay in his current role for about the next eight months as Brian Henry transitions into his new role.

