Pet of The Week

Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

Tips for Maintaining Mental Wellness
July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, which aims to raises awareness about mental health issues and the availability of resources for minority communities.
By Haylee Chiariello and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The month of July promotes wellness and encourages conversations regarding support and mental health treatment options for marginalized Oklahoma communities.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), over 20% of deaths by suicide occurred in American Indian, Black and Hispanic communities. The press release continues by describing the importance of early identification and treatment of issues, which may help with managing mental illnesses.

ODMHSAS described the importance of this statewide effort. “The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is committed to establishing collaborative relationships and creating a healthier Oklahoma,” said ODMHSAS Tribal and Multicultural Liaison Josh DeBartolo. “By working together to focus on the mental health needs of marginalized communities, we can maximize access to mental health and substance abuse services and achieve better health outcomes for all in our state,”

This month, alongside minority community leaders, the ODMHSAS will be promoting the 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline.

For those needing mental health assistance, calling or texting this 24/7, no-cost service offers immediate and confidential support.

Additional information regarding Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and available resources are included on the 988 Oklahoma website.

