One wave of strong to severe storms has pushed through Texoma with more possible tonight | 7/7 PM

By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earlier this morning, we awoke to scattered strong and even severe thunderstorms across portions of Texoma as a line of showers and storms pushed from northwest to southeast. This afternoon, many of us are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies and even some isolated showers and storms below severe limits.

Temperatures have cooled into the low to middle 80s where rain has remained this afternoon, while others are seeing temperatures in the low to middle 90s where conditions have remained dry.

Tonight, there is another chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of our area under a slight risk for severe weather, which is a level 2 out of 5 risk. The strongest storms will be capable of producing 60 to 80mph winds and golf ball-sized hail. The tornado threat remains very low at this time, but a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.

Storms will begin later this evening before sunset and will push to the east. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70s. The threat for severe weather returns again on Saturday, with another slight risk in place. The strongest storms may be capable of damaging winds and large hail, although this will be an isolated event from early evening into the early overnight hours.

Daytime highs on Saturday will reach the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies before more clouds build in ahead of the isolated showers and storms that may develop later in the evening and overnight hours. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

On Sunday, temperatures will only make it into the upper 80s as clouds will hold on for portions of the day. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm also cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures begin increasing on Monday into the lower 90s. Upper 90s and low 100s will return by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

