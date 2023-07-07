Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.(Maryland DNR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record-breaking invasive fish has been caught in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak Wednesday in Dorchester County when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.

Cook said he thought it was just an average fish when he first hooked it.

But when he netted it and measured it, the fish measured 36 inches long.

Officials said Cook weighed the fish on a certified scale, and it was a pound heavier than the previous snakehead record of 19.9 pounds.

The snakehead fish is an invasive species to the Chesapeake Bay area. Anglers are advised to kill any they catch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a neighbor, he came home and found the child in his bathtub, a little over an hour...
LPD finds missing child in Lawton
According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on a home on SW Park late last...
Lawton man booked on drug trafficking after various drugs, more than $3,000 cash found in home
Authorities say someone driving a truck hit a motorcyclist on Lee Boulevard.
Man victim of hit-and-run on Lee Boulevard in Lawton
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in hospital
In Chickasha, three men are behind bars, each facing one count of trafficking illegal drugs and...
Three men arrested in Chickasha after police find 33 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash

Latest News

One suspect in an armed robbery spree was killed and an officer was injured in a shootout,...
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light
LNL: Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 life sentences
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say