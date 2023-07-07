Small Business Administration sets up disaster relief loan center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Small Business Administration is offering disaster assitance loans to small businesses residents in Southwest Oklahoma that were affected by last months storms.

Those storms last month ravaged Southwest Oklahoma causing widespread damages across the area.

Public Information Officer with SBA Javier Caltenco says the loans available are intended to help not only small businesses get back on their feet, but homeowners as well.

We offer two different loans for buisnesses. One is for physical damages and the other is for the economic injury disaster loan.” Caltenco says.

“For homeowners we are offering disaster assitance for any physical damage to their primary residence up to $200,000 and it’s to repair their primary residence only.”

SBA representatives are available at the Owens Mult-Purpose Center located at 1405 SW 11th Street here in Lawton to discuss the loans and also to answer any questions or concerns.

