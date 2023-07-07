Suspect identified in early Tuesday hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Lawton has been identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run of a man on his motorcycle at SW 20th Street and Lee Blvd early Tuesday morning.

38-year-old Bernard Furr faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury after police executed a search and seizure warrant for a 2011 Ford F-150.

The tips came from the family of the victim who stated the assumed identity of the driver as Furr and that the vehicle was located in Geronimo. The family provided a picture of the front of the truck and the VIN number, allowing authorities to track the location of the truck to a home in Geronimo.

The authorities then visited the Too Zoo Bar where video footage showed Furr and an unidentified male enter the truck in question, with Furr entering the driver’s side. The truck backed out of the parking space seconds prior to the collision with identifiable damage to the front end of the vehicle.

The Lawton Police Department worked with the Geronimo Police Department to determine that the truck was still located at the same address in Geronimo, positioned against a tree obstructing the front of the truck from view.

After executing the warrant, police found blood on the front bumper of the vehicle.

The Lawton Police Department has filed a warrant for Furr’s arrest and the bond is set for $75,000.

