We kick off the weekend with even more scattered showers and storms across Texoma tonight | 7/7 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Southwest Oklahoma is waking up to strong-to-severe thunderstorms moving in quickly from the north, bringing gusty winds, small-to-large hail, frequent lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall. This storm system will track towards the east over the next few hours, clearing out by lunchtime. Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies will stick around through the afternoon, though there will be instances of sunshine throughout. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Even with the cloud coverage this morning, temperatures will get warmer than yesterday as highs will bounce back into the mid/upper 90s, even including the low 100s for some locations in North Texas.

We aren’t done with the chances of rain for today as scattered showers and storms will fire up in the Texas Panhandle this evening, moving into our far western counties and Southwest Oklahoma around 8-9 PM. From there they will spread across Texoma, reaching areas like Lawton closer to 11 PM. Coverage is expected to be widely scattered across the viewing area overnight, but timing-wise it will not be consistent and act more on-&-off as we head into Saturday morning. This does include a chance for strong-to-severe weather again, with main hazards being damaging winds up to 60-80 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls. Southwest Oklahoma would see the highest probability for severe weather overnight.

Like today (and the last couple of days), the rain chances will taper off for the most part by the afternoon hours on Saturday. The skies will be mostly-to-partly cloudy through much of the day. This will help prevent temperatures from becoming too hot tomorrow, as highs will only top out in the low/mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

I may sound like a broken record at this point, but another wave of scattered showers and storms will roll through Texoma on Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time, only a marginal risk for severe weather is expected, which would mainly refer to gusty winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters with any storms that become strong-to-severe.

Highs on Sunday under mostly & partly cloudy skies look to be pretty cool for the month of July, reaching only the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Rain chances and cloud coverage will dissipate through the start of the new workweek, warming temperatures on Tuesday back up to the upper 90s and low 100s. The sun will return to dominate the skies on Wednesday and Thursday, turning up the heat for all of Texoma back into the triple digits.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.